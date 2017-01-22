Suspected militants killed two Assam Rifles personnel and injured several others on Sunday morning in an attack on the paramilitary force’s vehicle that was escorting tourists near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, PTI reported. Security personnel fired back after the attackers threw grenades at the vehicle.

The incident took place at Jagun 12th Mile Barabasti on NH-53 bordering Tinsukia district. Officials said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

The Assam Rifles vehicle was escorting three other vehicles with tourists attending the Pangsau festival. All the vehicles have been damaged, a spokesperson said. The incident has left other tourists stranded on the highway in Changlang.

The Pangsau Festival is held along the Indo-Myanmar border.