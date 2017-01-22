A look at the headlines right now:

Samajwadi Party and Congress seal alliance for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav released his party manifesto and urged voters to give his party another chance to govern the state. Pro-jallikattu protestors stop Tamil Nadu CM from inaugurating event, demand permanent solution: The state government has to bend before the will of the people, said the Bharatiya Janata Party. At least 36 dead, over 50 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express gets derailed: One medical relief train and four accident relief vans have been deployed at the site. Militants kill two Assam Rifles jawans in attack on vehicle escorting tourists near Arunachal border: Several visitors to the state have been stranded on the highway after security personnel cordoned off the area. Jammu put on high alert ahead of Republic Day: All schools in the region have been asked to refrain from allowing strangers into their premises. Man arrested for making ransom call to Najeeb Ahmad’s family: Police officials said they were verifying the accused’s claims. Earthquake of 7.9 magnitude strikes off Papua new Guinea triggering tsunami warning: Waves of 0.3 to one meter above tidal level is expected along the coast and Solomon islands, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. After Indian soldier’s release, Pakistan high commissioner expects repatriation of 33 nationals: Abdul Basit said he hoped Islamabad’s ‘goodwill gesture’ would be appreciated by Delhi. No more visa-on-arrival for Indians in Hong Kong from Monday: Those with diplomatic passports or a Hong Kong Travel Pass, and those who have successfully enrolled for the e-Channel service will be exempted. This is upside of downside, Gloria Steinem says as over a million take to streets: We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war, said actor America Ferrera.