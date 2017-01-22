United States President Donald Trump on Saturday warned the media of consequences for “falsely reporting” that only a small crowd had attended his inaugural function on Friday. Trump claimed at least “a million and a half people” had attended his inaugural speech, however, the media only showed images of a field where there was “nobody standing”.

Trump said: “I say, wait a minute, I made a speech. I looked out, it looked like a million, million and a half people. They showed a field where there were practically nobody standing there. They (media) said, Donald Trump did not draw well,” adding that he thought “they [the media] are going to pay a big price.” Media reports had said his inauguration had drawn around 2,50,000 people.

Trump was speaking at the CIA headquarters where he also said the media had portrayed that he has differences with US intelligence agencies. “I have a running war with the media. They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth,” the president said according to PTI.

He also rubbished the reports circulating in media about how he took down the bust of Martin Luther King. “I would never do that because I have great respect for Martin Luther King. But this is how dishonest the media is,” he said.

A highly divisive figure, Trump was sworn in the 45th US president on Friday. Soon after his inauguration, millions of women in America, and thousands across the world, have demonstrated for their rights in the Women’s March.