Six minor boys were detained for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Marten village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district, PTI reported on Sunday. The police said the boys had raped her on at least two separate occasions. The accused, all between the age group of 14-16 years, were detained based on an FIR registered by the girl’s family.

The teenagers had first raped her in December 2016 at a paddy field in the village, and then at her residence on January 13, the police said. Cases under sections 376(g) (Gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were registered against the accused.

The accused have confessed to the crime and have been sent to the juvenile home, PTI reported.

One hundred and one cases were filed under the POSCO Act, and 22 rape cases against children were registered in Meghalaya in 2016, according to the crime records bureau of the home department.