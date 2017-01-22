Two people were killed during jallikattu at Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The bullfighting sport began on Sunday, after the state and central governments had passed an ordinance revoking the Supreme Court ban on it. Their move had followed massive protests in Tamil Nadu, demanding the ban be lifted.

Besides the two men killed, around 83 people were injured in the unregulated event in Pudukottai. Earlier, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had said all events were regulated and that security arrangements had been made across the state to ensure people’s safety.

Panneerselvam had not been allowed in Madurai, which is known for jallikattu, as protestors demanded a long-term solution to the ban on the game. The ordinance passed will be in effect for six months. State ministers had flagged off jallikattu organised in their districts on Sunday morning, after the ordinance was passed.