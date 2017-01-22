Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Election Commission should make him its brand ambassador, reported News18. His comments come a day after the poll panel censured him for violating the Model Code of Conduct during a rally in poll-bound Goa on January 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief claimed the EC had been unable to curb bribery and money power in elections. “The parties who offer money to voters will realise their money will be taken but they won’t get the votes,” Kejriwal told the news channel.

Challenging the poll panel’s order, Kejriwal on Saturday had said the lower court had ruled in his favour but that the EC ignored it. “EC order against me is completely wrong...Will challenge EC’s latest order in court,” he had tweeted.

Speaking at the rally in Benaulim, Kejriwal on January 8 had asked the voters to accept any money offered by Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates before the polls. “But when it comes to voting, press the button against the name of the AAP candidate,” he had said, according to an NDTV report. On January 16, the EC had said Kejriwal’s remarks had amounted to “abetting and promoting electoral offence of bribery”.