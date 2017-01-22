A look at the headlines right now:

Congress will contest from 105 seats in UP, SP to fight in 298 constituencies: State Congress chief Raj Babbar said the alliance was aimed at defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party. US President Donald Trump warns media of consequences for ‘false reporting’: He said journalists had lied when they reported that there was not a big crowd at his inauguration on Friday. Tamil Nadu: Two killed in jallikattu at Pudukottai district: Pro-jallikattu protestors stopped Tamil Nadu CM from inaugurating an event, and demanded a permanent solution. Hirakhand Express derailment: Railways suspect the tracks may have been tampered with: The train driver reportedly heard ‘a big cracker-like sound’ just before the mishap took place. HRD Ministry rejects RTI query seeking to make report on Rohith Vemula’s death public: The Appellate Authority said the panel’s report was under submission and cannot be shared. Twitter’s Jack Dorsey apologises for glitch that forced users to follow Donald Trump: Several people on Twitter saw themselves following @POTUS handle despite not having opted for it. Meghalaya: Six teenagers detained for raping 11-year-old girl in two separate instances: The accused were sent to a juvenile home after they confessed to the crime. Saina Nehwal wins Malaysia Masters title: The former World No.1 defeated Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in a nail-biting encounter at Sarawak on Sunday. Jammu put on high alert ahead of Republic Day: All schools in the region have been asked to refrain from allowing strangers into their premises. This is upside of downside, Gloria Steinem says as over a million take to streets: We march today for the moral core of this nation, against which our new president is waging a war, said actor America Ferrera.