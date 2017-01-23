The Chennai Police on Monday morning attempted to evict pro-jallikattu protestors who have been gathered on Marina Beach since early last week. Police personnel reportedly attempted negotiating with protestors to get them to leave, but talks appeared to fail. Traffic routes leading to the beach were also blocked, to prevent more agitators from joining.

A massive number of security personnel were deployed at the beach, ahead of the state’s Assembly session that is set to convene on Monday. Hundreds of protestors reportedly formed a human chain to avoid eviction. Sections of the crowd also sang the national anthem.

The protestors have been gathered there from last week. They first demanded the ban on the bullfighting sport be lifted, and now have been asking for a permanent solution to the ban. Bowing to public pressure, the central and state government had passed an ordinance on Friday, which revoked the ban on holding jallikattu for six months. Agitators have been supported by several leaders, including state Opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and celebrities like AR Rahman.

After the ordinance had come into effect on Sunday, several districts saw both regulated and unregulated jallikattu events. Two peopled died in games in Pudukottai, while one died fasting over the issue in Madurai. Protestors had also prevented Chief Minister O Panneerselvam from entering Madurai district, as they demanded he find a longterm solution to the problem.