The big news: Police begin clearing jallikattu protestors from Marina Beach, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi was involved in finalising Congress alliance in UP, and India lost by five runs to England in the third ODI on Sunday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Chennai Police attempt to evict pro-jallikattu protestors from Marina Beach: A massive amount of security personnel were deployed at the beach on Monday morning.
- Priyanka Gandhi played role in clinching Congress alliance with Samajwadi Party in UP: Ahmed Patel, who is Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, said that she had held talks with UP’s chief minister.
- Cricket: Kedar Jadhav’s 90 goes in vain as England beat India by five runs in 3rd ODI: England registered their first win of the tour of India, but lost the one-day series 2-1.
- Congress workers vandalise party office over Uttarakhand ticket distribution: Supporters of Ayendra Sharma and Navin Bisht tore posters of Chief Minister Harish Rawat and state chief Kishore Upadhyay.
- Hirakhand Express derailment: Railways suspect the tracks may have been tampered with: The train driver reportedly heard ‘a big cracker-like sound’ just before the mishap took place.
- Meghalaya: Six teenagers detained for raping 11-year-old girl in two separate instances: The accused were sent to a juvenile home after they confessed to the crime.
- Several BJP kin on party’s Uttar Pradesh candidate lists including Rajnath Singh’s son: The Congress and Samajwadi Party have also announced candidates for the upcoming state elections.
- US President Donald Trump warns media of consequences for ‘false reporting’: He said journalists had lied when they reported that there was not a big crowd at his inauguration on Friday.
- Two militants killed and two Assam Rifles jawans dead in attack near Arunachal border: Three people were also injured when a vehicle escorting tourists was attacked on Sunday.
- Election Commission should make me their brand ambassador, says Arvind Kejriwal after being censured: The Delhi chief minister said the poll panel had been unable to curb bribery and money power in elections.