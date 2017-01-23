The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd launched its three-day-long Initial Public Offering on Monday. The company, which is Asia’s oldest stock exchange, will sell its shares in a price band of Rs 805 to Rs 806 and is seeking raise Rs 1,243.4 crore from the IPO at the upper end of the range.

BSE Ltd has already raised Rs 373 crore from its anchor investors – investors invited to fund a stock issue ahead of its public offering – including DSP Blackrock, ICICI Prudential Fund and Kotak Mutual Fund, The Financial Express reported. Current shareholders in the company, including Singapore Exchange Ltd and Acacia Banyan Partners, will sell their holdings during the IPO. They are expected to sell up to 15.4 million shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, according to BSE filings.

Analysts believe that the firm’s suggested valuation are reasonable and justified, Mint reported. On Thursday, IIFL Ltd advised investors to subscribe to the IPO, while Angel Broking said that the BSE is likely to “see a decent growth in business” because of India’s position as an “attractive investment destination”.

BSE’s stocks will be listed on its rival National Stock Exchange as rules by the Securities and Exchange Board of India do not allow self-listing for an exchange. Its revenue streams include corporate fees, depository charges, data selling and transaction charges.

If the IPO is successful, it will be the second exchange to be listed in India. Currently, the Multi Commodity Exchange is the only listed stock exchange in the country.