The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre two weeks to implement a system to verify mobile phone subscribers to identify fake users and crack down on fraud, ANI reported. A bench led by Chief Justice JS Khehar said it was the government’s responsibility to initiate a verification drive and enforce a deadline to complete the process.

“If people are issued SIM cards without proper verification, and mobile chips are used to withdraw money belonging to someone else, you won’t be able catch hold of that person as he would turn out to be fictitious,” the bench said, according to The Indian Express. “You must start the process of verification and tell us how quickly you can do it,” it added.

The bench also asked the Centre to keep the court informed of the steps taken to verify the identity of around five crore mobile subscribers, PTI reported.

The Supreme Court made the observations while hearing a petition filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation. The plea said that issuing SIM cards to the public without a concrete verification system increased the risk of monetary fraud and terrorist activities.