A look at the headlines right now:

Vehicles set on fire as Chennai Police attempts to evict jallikattu supporters from Marina Beach: Officers resorted to baton-charging villagers in Alanganallur after they began to pelt stones, and over 100 protesting students were detained in Coimbatore. Priyanka Gandhi played a role in clinching Congress alliance with Samajwadi Party: Ahmed Patel, who is Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, said she had held talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Ethics group to sue US President Donald Trump for violating constitution: The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington accused him of receiving things of value from foreign governments without Congress approval. Nearly half the practicing lawyers in India are fake, Bar Council chairman tells chief justice: Only 55% to 60% of them are genuine, as found during the two-year-long verification drive conducted by the organisation. Bombay Stock Exchange IPO opens, analysts expect ‘decent growth in business’: The company is looking to raise Rs 1,243.4 crore from the three-day-long offering. At least 66 killed in airstrikes as pro-government forces seek to reclaim coastal territory: The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has been bombing rebel positions in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a maritime route that connects the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Withdraw nomination or risk permanent expulsion from party, Congress tells rebels: Amarinder Singh urged the dissidents to unite against their rivals, saying that those who obey the directives will be given key roles ‘when Congress wins’. People fed up with political leaders spreading ‘ideology of hate’, says Kerala actor Sreenivasan: The Malayalam film star observed that the ‘cold-blooded murders’ of political workers was a sign of democratically elected leaders becoming autocrats. US lacks high-skilled workers and should not curb outsourcing, warns Nasscom: The industry body plans to send a delegation to reach out to President Donald Trump’s administration, which has taken a hard line against immigration for jobs. Samsung Galaxy Note7 fires were caused by two battery faults: Both in-house and independent investigations had found no defect in the hardware or software of the phones, the South Korean company said.