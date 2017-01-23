The big news: Jallikattu supporters clash with police in Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Priyanka Gandhi helped seal the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and an ethics group will sue Donald Trump for violating the Constitution.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Vehicles set on fire as Chennai Police attempts to evict jallikattu supporters from Marina Beach: Officers resorted to baton-charging villagers in Alanganallur after they began to pelt stones, and over 100 protesting students were detained in Coimbatore.
- Priyanka Gandhi played a role in clinching Congress alliance with Samajwadi Party: Ahmed Patel, who is Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, said she had held talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
- Ethics group to sue US President Donald Trump for violating constitution: The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington accused him of receiving things of value from foreign governments without Congress approval.
- Nearly half the practicing lawyers in India are fake, Bar Council chairman tells chief justice: Only 55% to 60% of them are genuine, as found during the two-year-long verification drive conducted by the organisation.
- Bombay Stock Exchange IPO opens, analysts expect ‘decent growth in business’: The company is looking to raise Rs 1,243.4 crore from the three-day-long offering.
- At least 66 killed in airstrikes as pro-government forces seek to reclaim coastal territory: The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has been bombing rebel positions in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a maritime route that connects the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.
- Withdraw nomination or risk permanent expulsion from party, Congress tells rebels: Amarinder Singh urged the dissidents to unite against their rivals, saying that those who obey the directives will be given key roles ‘when Congress wins’.
- People fed up with political leaders spreading ‘ideology of hate’, says Kerala actor Sreenivasan: The Malayalam film star observed that the ‘cold-blooded murders’ of political workers was a sign of democratically elected leaders becoming autocrats.
- US lacks high-skilled workers and should not curb outsourcing, warns Nasscom: The industry body plans to send a delegation to reach out to President Donald Trump’s administration, which has taken a hard line against immigration for jobs.
- Samsung Galaxy Note7 fires were caused by two battery faults: Both in-house and independent investigations had found no defect in the hardware or software of the phones, the South Korean company said.