The business wrap: Supreme Court dismisses plea to postpone Union Budget, and six other top stories
In other headlines: Bombay Stock Exchange launched Initial Public Offering, and RBI has hired ethical hackers to check cyber security vulnerabilities of banks.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to postpone Budget Session due to Assembly elections: The bench said there was no material to support the petition, which alleged that presenting the Union Budget before the polls will influence voters.
- Bombay Stock Exchange IPO opens, analysts expect ‘decent growth in business’: The company is seeking to raise Rs 1,243.4 crore from the three-day-long offering.
- RBI hires ethical hackers to check cyber security vulnerabilities of banks: In the first phase of this initiative, the central bank-constituted team will focus on public sector units.
- Former PepsiCo executive Vishal Kaul appointed Ola COO: Pranay Jivrajika, who was until now holding the post, will be a founding partner.
- US lacks high-skilled workers and should not curb outsourcing, warns Nasscom: The industry body plans to send a delegation to reach out to President Donald Trump’s administration, which has taken a hard line against immigration for jobs.
- Implement system to verify mobile phone subscribers in two weeks, Supreme Court tells Centre: A concrete identification process is needed to crack down on fraud and identify fake users, the bench observed.
- Samsung Galaxy Note7 fires were caused by two battery faults: Both in-house and independent investigations had found no defect in the hardware or software of the phones, the South Korean company said.