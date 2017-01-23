The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the upcoming Goa elections. The party vowed to shut down all the casinos in the state, including the floating vessels mounted with gambling dens, if votes to power, PTI reported. The state will go to polls on February 4. Counting of votes will happen on March 11.

Former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, former chief ministers Pratapsinh Rane and Luizinho Faleir were present at the event in Panjim. Faleiro, also the state party chief, said the offshore casinos in river Mandovi would be shut down in the first phase, while onshore casinos will be banned eventually.

For students, the Congress promised five litres of free petrol per month and WiFi facilities in colleges and universities, DNA reported. Free electricity and water to the poor has also been promised.

The manifesto said wheat will be made available at Rs 2/kg, sugar at Rs 7/kg and rice at Rs 3/kg if the party came to power. Like Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu, the party promised people to provide food at subsidised rates. It said that it would also scrap the entry tax for out-of-state vehicles transporting food grains, vegetable and fruits, the English daily reported. The Congress said it would waive off loan taken to buy a truck or tanker per family, and confirm all contract workers who had completed five years of employment, ANI reported.