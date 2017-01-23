At least two children were injured in a major fire that broke out in a slum in south Mumbai on Monday evening, reported NDTV. The fire brigade has deployed 12 fire tenders in the Masjid Bunder east area near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, reported ANI. Local train services in the central line were suspended after the incident.

Police personnel are present at the spot to help with crowd management. “We have mobilised 12 fire tenders and six water tankers to the spot. The area is very congested but for now, the fire has been confined to around 15 to 20 hutments in the compound,” a fire department official told The Hindu.