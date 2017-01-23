The big news: Tamil Nadu passes Bill to make jallikattu legal, and nine other top stories
A look at the headlines right now:
- Tamil Nadu Assembly passes Bill to allow jallikattu amid protests: The Chennai Police reportedly used force to evict protestors from the city’s Marina Beach.
- Supreme Court orders CBI to look into allegations against its former chief Ranjit Sinha in connection with coal allocation scam: The bench said it was convinced that the ex-agency director had abused his authority to influence the investigation into the case.
- 24-year-old rams BMW into Uber cab killing driver, arrested in Delhi: Shoaib Kohli, a food analyst at a multinational company in Gurgaon, had fled the scene after the accident on Sunday night.
- Congress releases manifesto for Goa Assembly elections, promises to shut down casinos: The party said that it would provide free petrol up to five litres to students every month if voted to power.
- Social activist Bela Bhatia’s house attacked, asked to leave Bastar in 24 hours: Unidentified men ‘threatened to burn down her residence and kill her dog’.
- Delhi private schools on government land cannot hike fee without permission, says Supreme Court: The bench said those institutions which were unwilling to abide by this condition should shut down immediately.
- Akhilesh Yadav will contest Mubarakpur seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls: The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
- PepsiCo’s Vishal Kaul appointed chief operating officer of Ola: Pranay Jivrajka, who was until now holding the post, will now be a founding partner.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking to postpone Budget Session due to Assembly elections: The bench said there was no material to support the petition, which alleged that presenting the Union Budget before the polls will influence voters.
- Ethics group to sue US President Donald Trump for violating constitution: The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington accused him of receiving things of value from foreign governments without Congress approval.