A look at the headlines right now:

Don’t announce schemes for five poll-bound states: EC allows Centre to present Budget on February 1: The Election Commission also stipulated that the finance minister should not mention the government’s achievements in these states in his Budget speech. After Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu victory, Karanataka wants to bring back buffalo-racing sport kambala: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government supported the practice despite the ban imposed on it by the Karnataka High Court. Revoking another Obama initiative, President Donald Trump pulls US out of Trans-Pacific trade deal: In place of the 12-nation pact, he said signing individual accords with the participating countries will allow the US to end them ‘if somebody misbehaves’. Three arrested in Sweden for live-streaming a woman’s gangrape on Facebook: The attack is believed to have taken place in an apartment in Uppsala while the victim was ‘close to unconscious’. One dies in frenzy during Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees promotion at Vadodara railway station: Two police officers were injured after fans went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. Social activist Bela Bhatia’s house in Chhattisgarh attacked, asked to leave Bastar in 24 hours: Unidentified men ‘threatened to burn down her residence and kill her dog’. CBI to look into allegations against its former chief Ranjit Sinha: The bench said it was convinced that the ex-agency director had abused his authority to influence the investigation into the case. Arvind Kejriwal says bribery remark misinterpreted, urges EC to review order: The Delhi chief minister said his statement was meant to curb graft and sought permission to repeat comment for clarity. Akhilesh Yadav will contest Uttar Pradesh’s Mubarakpur seat: The Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav against BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi. Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das gets three-month extension: His tenure will end on May 31, 2017.