One died and two police officers were injured after a crowd of fans trying to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan became uncontrollable during a promotional event at Gujarat’s Vadodara railway station on Monday night. Khan had boarded the August-Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai Central for Delhi to promote his upcoming film Raees.

The train was scheduled for a ten-minute stop at Vadodara station, PTI reported. “The crowd went berserk when the train halted and began banging its window panes and even falling on top of each other. Police had to resort to mild baton-charge to control the crowd,” an official at the railway police control room told PTI.

People started running along with the train when it started moving. “Because of the rush, one person died of breathlessness,” the control room officer added. The fan was identified as local politician Farheed Khan Pathan.

Cricketers Irrfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan were also at the Vadodara station to meet Shah Rukh Khan.