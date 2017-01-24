The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to suggest names for the post of administrators by January 27. The bench rejected named of people aged above 70 years on the list submitted by a two-,member amicus curiae on Friday. The next hearing is on January 30.

Besides suggesting septuagenarians for the post in violation of the Justice Lodha committee guidelines, the list contained nine names while the court had asked for six. The court also allowed the BCCI to nominate three names to represent it at the upcoming International Cricket Council meeting in February, according to PTI.

Attorney General Rohatgi told the bench that India’s standing in the cricketing world would be affected because of the Justice Lodha committee appointments, NDTV reported. To which, the court said, ”Where we’re you when SC passed the orders [on appointment of Lodha committee]?”

The administrators will be entrusted with the task of ensuring that the cricketing body implements the recommendations of the Justice Lodha panel.

On January 2, the Supreme Court had sacked Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI president and Ajay Shirke from the secretary’s position. Thakur is facing perjury charges after Subramaniam accused him of lying under oath when he denied seeking a letter from the International Cricket Council.

The Lodha committee was formed after the spot-fixing and betting scandal emerged during the Indian Premier League in 2013. The apex court had directed the BCCI to implement the reforms suggested by the panel in July 2016. In October, however, the board voiced its reservations against some of the “impractical” reforms suggested by the committee, such as the one vote per state and one person per post rule, the age cap for office-bearers and the cooling-off period between tournaments.