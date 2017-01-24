The big news: Police believed to have set fires during jallikattu protests, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: One died during promotions for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’, and a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kamal Haasan demands explanation after videos purportedly show arson by police in Tamil Nadu: In clips that went viral on social media, officers are apparently seen setting an auto on fire during pro-jallikattu protests in Chennai.
- One dies in frenzy during Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ promotion at Vadodara railway station: Two police officers were injured after fans went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of the actor.
- Jammu and Kashmir security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, one militant killed: An Army officer said the soldiers posted along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector engaged the group of militants after detecting their movement.
- On Donald Trump’s orders, NGOs that help with abortions will no longer receive US federal funding: The new president reinstituted a ban on federal money for organisations worldwide that perform abortions or provide information on it.
- State will build 6,000 transit homes for Kashmiri Pandits who want to return: Young applicants from registered exiled families will be given government jobs as part of the prime minister’s resettlement programme.
- IAF airlifts 96,000 litres of diesel, more fuel tankers sent to Imphal to circumvent Manipur blockade: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 100 trucks with petroleum products will be dispatched to the state capital today.
- CBI arrests former IDBI Bank chief, seven others in Vijay Mallya money-laundering case: Investigators alleged that Yogesh Aggarwal had approved a Rs 900-crore loan for Kingfisher Airlines even though it was in violation of credit limit norms.
- Don’t announce schemes for five poll-bound states, EC tells Centre: The Election Commission also stipulated that the finance minister should not mention the government’s achievements in these states in his Budget speech.
- Rs 162 crore illegal income found in income tax raids at two Karnataka Congress leaders’ properties: Income Tax officials also found over Rs 41 lakh in cash and 12 kg in gold and jewellery at their properties in Belagavi, Gokak and Bengaluru.
- After Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu victory, Karnataka wants to bring back buffalo-racing sport kambala: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government supported the practice despite the ban imposed on it by the Karnataka High Court.