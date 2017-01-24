The Delhi Police have begun investigating charges of corruption filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal and other government officials. On Friday, a non-governmental organisation had filed a criminal complaint against Kejriwal and the others, alleging irregularities by them in awarding contracts for the construction of roads and sewer lines, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

The complaint by Rahul Sharma, the head of the Road Anti-Corruption Organisation, claims that Bansal took the help of Public Works Department officials and used forged and fake documents to gain construction contracts for different companies. Sharma accused an executive engineer from the department of helping Bansal and said the Delhi chief minister’s brother-in-law had cheated the public exchequer.

“The chief minister of Delhi must also be investigated as he has caused substantive gain to Bansal and his other relatives by using his...influence,” the complaint filed with the Delhi Police said. “Mr. Bansal in 2015-16 had obtained a contract for certain works which were never completed ,whereas, shockingly, all the payments were cleared under the pressure of Mr. Kejriwal,’’ it added, according to The Hindu.

The Delhi Police has ordered its Economic Offences Wing to begin an inquiry into the allegations, NDTV reported A Delhi court has also asked for more documents to decide whether a First Information Report should be filed in the matter.

Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party had earlier accused the Delhi Police and the Narendra Modi-led central government of targeting them. Several legislators from the AAP were arrested under various charges in 2016.