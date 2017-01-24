The big news: NHRC issues notice to police after jallikattu violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC asked Centre and BCCI to suggest names for administrators' post, and British SC told UK government to get Parliament approval for Brexit.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NHRC sends notice on Tamil Nadu police action against jallikattu supporters: The commission issued notices to the chief secretary, police commissioner of Chennai and Tamil Nadu’s director general of police.
- SC asks BCCI and attorney general to suggest new names for administrators’ post: The bench rejected names of people aged above 70 years on the list submitted by the two-member amicus curiae.
- Theresa May must get parliamentary approval to initiate Brexit, rules British Supreme Court: The court, however, rejected the demand to let the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Assembly and Northern Ireland Assembly vote on it.
- Security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, one militant killed: An Army officer said the soldiers posted along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector engaged the group of militants after detecting their movement.
- IIM Bill gets Cabinet approval, full autonomy and degrees to students soon: The premier business schools will now be ‘board-driven, with the chairperson and director selected by the board’, and not the government.
- Samsung’s Q4 profits double despite Note7 battery fires and investigation against chief: The company made $6.1 billion (around Rs 41,532 crore) during the period, its highest in three years.
- One taxpayer owed Rs 21,870 crore for assessment year 2014-2015, reveals IT department data: The collection of income tax went up nine times in 2015-2016, as compared to 2000-2001.
- CBI files chargesheet against Vijay Mallya and 11 others in IDBI loan default case: The agency has sought the judicial custody of the accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence or flee the country.
- La La Land up for 14 Oscars, matches Titanic’s record: The musical directed by Damien Chazelle had won a record seven Golden Globes.
- India will re-measure Mount Everest’s height to check 2015 Nepal earthquake impact: Some scientists believe it has shrunk by one metre, said the Survey of India.