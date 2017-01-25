Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya if his party secured a full majority in the Assembly elections. Maurya also criticised Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for “betraying the voters” and not delivering on his promises, PTI reported.

The BJP leader’s statement was a reiteration of the party’s 2014 campaign promise to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. “The Ram Mandir is a subject of faith. It is not going to be built in two months. The temple will be constructed after the elections if the BJP comes to power with a full majority,” Maurya said.

The UP BJP chief also dismissed the Congress and Samajwadi Party’s pre-poll alliance. “Samajwadi Party is a sinking ship and the Congress had sunk long ago. Even if the Bahujan Samaj Party joins them, they will not be able to salvage it.” Maurya further accused the state government of being corrupt and promised an investigation into the administration if his party won the elections, adding that the corrupt will be “sent to jail” if needed.