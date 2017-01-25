Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday night discussed relations between the two countries over a phone call, in their first conversation since Trump assumed office on January 20.

During the phone conversation, Trump assured Modi of continued support to fight terrorism, but he remained noncommittal towards concerns related to H-1B and L1 visas and bilateral trade, The Telegraph reported. The matter of Indian workers obtaining visas for jobs in the US has been a concern since Trump’s campaign days.

The two leaders exchanged invitations, with Modi encouraging Trump and his wife Melania Trump to visit India soon, officials told The Telegraph, adding Trump vowed to build a strategic partnership with India.

Neither party has yet to officially share any details of the conversation, but White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at a press conference in Washington that the US president spoke with the Indian prime minister at 1 pm (11.30 pm India time).

This was Trump’s fifth phone call to a world leader since becoming US president. He contacted the heads of Canada and Mexico on Saturday and the leaders of Israel and Egypt on Sunday.

Modi and Trump first spoke in November soon after the Republican was declared the winner of the presidential election. In October, he had said: “Under a Trump administration, we are going to become even better friends. In fact, I will take the word even out because we are going to be best friends.”