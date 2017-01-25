Around 45 inmates of Goa’s Sada Sub Jail are believed to have assaulted prison staffers on Tuesday night and attempted to escape the premises. This prompted authorities to deploy additional police officers to the facility in Vasco, PTI reported. Officials said the prisoners attacked the jailor and other guards over a “petty issue” and damaged jail property.

“The jailor was seriously injured and has been taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital. All 45 inmates launched an attack on the officials, guards and jail property. They tried to flee the jail premises,” Vasco Deputy Superintendent of Police Lawrence D’Souza said.

According to local media reports, the ruckus was triggered by a dispute between Vinayak Korbatkar, an inmate serving a sentence for murdering a fellow prisoner, and members of a rival gang. Korbatkar had been transferred from the Central Jail in Colvale. “The exact reason for the trouble cannot be known at this moment as our main aim is to ensure that the prisoners do not flee the jail,” D’Souza told PTI.

The inmates could not get past the prison entrance, local media reports said. “Korbatkar was supposed to be shifted to another jail in Maharashtra, but for some reasons he was brought back to the jail in the evening. Later, his gang and a rival group had an argument and started creating a ruckus. The situation is now under control,” South Goa Collector Swapnil Naik told local English daily Herald.

The prison is undergoing renovation, and inmates are being relocated to the new facility in Colvale in phases.