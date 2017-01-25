The big news: Narendra Modi and Donald Trump agree to boost Indo-US ties, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: BJP promised to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if voted to full majority in UP, and a panel suggested taxing withdrawals above Rs 50,000.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In phone call to Narendra Modi, Donald Trump assures US support to fight terrorism, strategic ties: The president, however, remained noncommittal towards New Delhi’s concerns related to visas for Indian workers and bilateral trade, officials said.
- Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP promises Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if voted to full majority: State party chief Keshav Maurya said the matter was a subject of faith, reiterating the BJP’s campaign promise from 2014.
- Chief ministers’ panel recommends tax on withdrawals above Rs 50,000: In its interim report, the committee suggested that the Merchant Discount Rate should either be slashed or done away with.
- Suresh Prabhu orders probe after man dies in ‘Raees’ promotional event at Vadodara station: There was a massive crowd at the station when Shah Rukh Khan had reached to promote his film there.
- 69% of donations to political parties came from undisclosed sources between 2004 and 2015, says report: The Congress got maximum funds from such sources, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- J&K Police tops list of gallantry medal winners, gets 32 out of 100: The Home Affairs Ministry said 597 police medals will also be awarded this year, 85% of which will go to officers from lower ranks.
- NHRC sends notice on Tamil Nadu police action against jallikattu supporters: The commission issued notices to the chief secretary, police commissioner of Chennai and Tamil Nadu’s director general of police.
- Indian households have record gold hoard of Rs 24,000 tonnes worth $800 billion, finds study: According to the World Gold Council, the RBI had 557.7 tonnes of the precious metal in holdings.
- Submit report on police vacancies, Supreme Court tells States: According to the last affidavit filed by the Centre in January 2015, there are 4.73 lakh vacant posts.
- US Senate confirms Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations: The Republican had the support of 69 senators, while only four opposed.