In phone call to Narendra Modi, Donald Trump assures US support to fight terrorism, strategic ties: The president, however, remained noncommittal towards New Delhi’s concerns related to visas for Indian workers and bilateral trade, officials said. Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP promises Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if voted to full majority: State party chief Keshav Maurya said the matter was a subject of faith, reiterating the BJP’s campaign promise from 2014. Chief ministers’ panel recommends tax on withdrawals above Rs 50,000: In its interim report, the committee suggested that the Merchant Discount Rate should either be slashed or done away with. Suresh Prabhu orders probe after man dies in ‘Raees’ promotional event at Vadodara station: There was a massive crowd at the station when Shah Rukh Khan had reached to promote his film there. 69% of donations to political parties came from undisclosed sources between 2004 and 2015, says report: The Congress got maximum funds from such sources, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. J&K Police tops list of gallantry medal winners, gets 32 out of 100: The Home Affairs Ministry said 597 police medals will also be awarded this year, 85% of which will go to officers from lower ranks. NHRC sends notice on Tamil Nadu police action against jallikattu supporters: The commission issued notices to the chief secretary, police commissioner of Chennai and Tamil Nadu’s director general of police. Indian households have record gold hoard of Rs 24,000 tonnes worth $800 billion, finds study: According to the World Gold Council, the RBI had 557.7 tonnes of the precious metal in holdings.

Submit report on police vacancies, Supreme Court tells States: According to the last affidavit filed by the Centre in January 2015, there are 4.73 lakh vacant posts.

US Senate confirms Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations: The Republican had the support of 69 senators, while only four opposed.