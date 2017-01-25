A Dubai-based Indian businessman has pledged to spend $1 million (approximately Rs 6.81 crore) to help free prisoners jailed in the United Arab Emirates because of unpaid debts, PTI reported on Tuesday. So far, Firoz Merchant (pictured above) has spent nearly $41,000 (approximately Rs 27.92 lakh) to secure the release of 132 inmates of various nationalities from Ajman Central Jail near Dubai.

The fund will also be used to help those who remain jailed despite completing their prison sentences as they lack the money to return to their homes. “These people are unfortunate victims of circumstances and are not real criminals,” Merchant said. “They have ended up in jail because of debt-related cases, and I want to do my best to send them back to their families.”

However, Merchant said the fund would be considered for only those applications that jail authorities from across the UAE forwarded. The businessman’s office is also providing air tickets and local currency equivalent to 100 dirhams (approximately Rs 1,855) to help the released prisoners reach home safely. “It made sense to give them some petty cash so they manage the last leg of their journey,” he said.