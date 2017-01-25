Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi, cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Olympic winners Sakshi Malik and PV Sindhu, paralympic gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu and acclaimed gymnast Dipa Karmakar are among the 2017 Padma awardees announced on Wednesday.

Pawar and Joshi are among the Padma Vibhushan recipients this year, along with late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, late Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, late Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwah and singer KJ Yesudas, The Hindu reported.

Maestro Vishwa Mohan Bhat and MS Dhoni will be awarded the Padma Bhushan, while the list of Padma Shri winners includes Kohli, Malik, Sindhu, Karmakar, hockey player PR Sreejesh and discus thrower Vikas Gowda.

The list of Padma awardees includes 160 names this year, The Times of India reported. Actor Waheeda Rehman and badminton player P Gopichand were among the jury members. Around 12 “unsung heroes” from the fields of ecology, sanitation, agriculture and others were chosen for the awards based on suggestions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Non-resident Indians, including AIDS researcher Dr Suniti Solomon, surbahar artist Imrat Khan and Nepal-based social worker Anuradha Koirala are among the Padma Shri recipients. Film critic Bhavna Somaiya, kalaripayattu exponent Meenakshi and singer Anuradha Paudwal will also be given this honour.

There will be no Bharat Ratna recipient this year. Tamil Nadu’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had earlier asked the Centre to give the award to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5.