A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court will hear all petitions challenging Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu law on January 30: PETA, the Animal Welfare Board of India and other such bodies have appealed against the Bill passed in the state to legalise the bull-taming sport. There are much prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi, says BJP MP Vinay Katiyar: Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala has demanded an apology for the statement, while Gandhi’s office said it exposed the BJP’s mindset towards women. Arnab can’t call his new TV channel ‘Republic’, it is prohibited by law, claims Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader wants the licence granted to popular news anchor Arnab Goswami revoked as it is a ‘direct breach’ of the Emblems and Names Act. Votes are worth more than a daughter’s honour, says JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said there were much prettier campaigners than the Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi. In phone call to Narendra Modi, Donald Trump assures US support to fight terrorism, strategic ties: The US president, however, remained noncommittal towards New Delhi’s concerns related to visas for Indian workers and bilateral trade, officials said. Narendra Modi turned demonetisation into a test of ‘courageous patriotism’, says Barkha Dutt: Writing for The Washington Post, the journalist questioned whether the Centre had miscalculated the amount of cash it had expected to be deposited at banks. BJP promises Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if voted to full majority in UP elections:State party chief Keshav Maurya said the matter was a subject of faith, reiterating the BJP’s campaign promise from 2014. US Senate confirms Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations: The Republican resigned as the governor of South Carolina after the appointment – her first to a federal government-level position. Tamil Nadu trader associations to stop selling MNC-made soft drinks from March 1: They draw our groundwater and take the profits outside the country, said the chief of the umbrella organisation behind this step. Dubai-based Indian businessman pledges $1 million to help free debt prisoners in UAE: So far, Firoz Merchant has used the money to help with the release of 132 inmates from Ajman Central Jail.