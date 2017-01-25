The Centre has issued new guidelines regarding respecting the national anthem for people with disabilities. The rules have also called for the public to be sensitised so that they can avoid “any unwarranted incident against” mental health patients. There have been several incidents of violence reported at cinema halls after the Supreme Court directed that the anthem be played before every movie and that people should stand for it.

According to the Centre’s guidelines, “The public is required to be sensitised so as to avoid any unwarranted incident against persons with intellectual disabilities and they are not being harassed.”

Besides this, they have also said that people with “locomotor disabilities” will have to position themselves “to the extent of maximum attentiveness and alertness” during the anthem. They will be allowed to use the help of appropriate aids and appliances to do so, according to the rules. “If the person with [a] disability is on [a] crutch, he/she should become stable to the extent of maximum alertness.” It also says, “Persons with hearing disabilities (deaf or hard of hearing) shall stand with attentiveness” and that “persons with blindness and low vision” should stand up for the anthem.

The guidelines also make it mandatory for visually impaired people and the escorts of those with disabilities to stand up during the national anthem. The new rules come almost two months after the Supreme Court ruled that all cinema halls across the country had to play the anthem before a movie screening. However, the order had only exempted differently-abled persons from standing up during the national anthem.