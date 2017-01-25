The big news: President advocates simultaneous state and general elections, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP condemned party man Vinay Katiyar and Sharad Yadav for sexist remarks, and Usain Bolt lost a 2008 Olympic gold medal.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President Pranab Mukherjee advocates simultaneous state, general elections on eve of Republic Day: The president also pointed out that Parliament sessions have been lost to disruptions, rather than being spent on discussions and decision-making.
- Venkaiah Naidu says BJP condemns Vinay Katiyar for sexist comment about Priyanka Gandhi: The Union minister also criticised JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav for saying a vote’s honour was more important than a woman’s, during an election rally.
- Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympics relay gold medal after teammate Nesta Carter fails doping test: The sprinter no longer holds the record of winning a triple gold in three consecutive Olympics.
- EC asks RBI to allow election candidates to withdraw nine times more cash than other citizens: The poll panel said nominees need hard cash for expenses, especially in rural areas.
- India-UAE cooperation is poised for ‘major take off’, says Narendra Modi after signing 14 deals: The pacts between the two countries include ones in defence, security, trade and energy.
- Five killed in avalanches in Kashmir’s Ganderbal and Bandipora districts: Major Amit of High Altitude Warfare School got buried under the debris in Sonmarg, and a family of four died when their home was submerged in snow in Gurez.
- We’ll build the Mexico wall, says Donald Trump as he chalks out plans on national security: The US president is also likely to change immigration rules, restricting access to refugees, particularly Muslims.
- Public should be sensitised so disabled people aren’t harassed because of national anthem rule, says Centre: New guidelines were issued for disabled people after the Supreme Court directed the public to stand during the national anthem at movie halls.
- Jallikattu protests: Police set fire to Nadukuppam fish market, says fact-finding team: The police personnel demanded that the villagers sign a testimony that protestors had indulged in arson.
- Tamil Nadu trader associations to stop selling MNC-made soft drinks from March 1: They draw our groundwater and take the profits outside the country, said the chief of the umbrella organisation behind this step.