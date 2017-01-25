The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released images of one of Saturn’s moons, Tethys, comparing it with an eyeball. The most distinctive feature of Tethys is a crater, Odysseus. The Odysseus, surrounded by peaks, resembles the Death Star – the moon-sized space station from the Star Wars franchise.

The images, captured by a narrow-angle camera on the Cassini spacecraft on November 10 last year, were clicked from a distance of around 228,000 miles. “Like any other solar system moon, [the] Tethys has suffered many impacts. In this case, a large impact not only created a crater known as Odysseus, but the rebound of the impact caused the mountainous peaks, named Scheria Montes, to form in the centre of the crater,” said Nasa.

The Tethys is the fifth-largest moon of Saturn. Nasa has also shared other details about Tethys, including that the temperature there is always around minus 305°F. Tethys is mainly composed of water, ice and rock.

Earlier, Nasa had released images of Mimas, one of the most ominous moons of Saturn, and the planet’s tiny moon Daphnis. The Cassini spacecraft, which is a project jointly taken up by Nasa, European Space Agency and Italian Space Agency, had started its journey in 2004, reported Tech Times. The mission will come to an end in September this year.