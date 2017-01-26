The Delhi Police is investigating anonymous threatening emails that were sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official address on Tuesday and Wednesday, PTI reported. Officials said the emails indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party leader may be attacked by a group of men and listed their names and contact details, according to Hindustan Times. Kejriwal’s office forwarded the emails to Police Commissioner Alok Verma.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav confirmed reports about the death threats. “We are in the process of verifying the information. Action will be taken accordingly,” Yadav told Hindustan Times.

Security in the capital has been increased in view of intelligence inputs about a possible attack by militant groups, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Republic Day, The Times of India reported. Authorities are also using drone technology to prevent any strikes.