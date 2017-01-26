A look at the headlines right now:

Donald Trump signs order to build US-Mexico border wall, tighten immigration rules: The president’s draft executive order includes pausing the flow of Syrian refugees to the country for at least four months. DCW wants Vinay Katiyar, Sharad Yadav to resign and be punished for their sexist remarks: The Delhi Commission for Women has demanded FIRs against the BJP MP and JD(U) leader. India shows marginal improvement in transparency corruption index: With a score of 40 out of 100, the country figured in the mid-range along with 10 key economies, including China and Brazil.

Pranab Mukherjee advocates simultaneous state, general elections on eve of Republic Day: The president also pointed out that Parliament sessions have been lost to disruptions, rather than being spent on discussions and decision-making. Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats on emails, Delhi Police launch investigation: Officials said the anonymous sender had warned the chief minister of an attack by a group of men and listed their names and contact details. Army men who carried out surgical strikes along LoC get gallantry awards: They include a Kirti Chakra – India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award – five Shaurya Chakra and 13 Sena Medal for gallantry. Public to be sensitised so disabled people aren’t harassed because of national anthem rule, says Centre: New guidelines were issued for disabled people after the Supreme Court directed the public to stand during the national anthem at movie halls. Police set fire to Nadukuppam fish market during jallikattu protests, says fact-finding team: The officers demanded that the villagers sign a testimony that protestors had indulged in arson. Disappointed with GST Council’s decisions, 70,000 tax officials warn of non-cooperation movement: The associations said they felt cheated over the decisions made by the Arun Jaitley-led council. Sebi bans Vijay Mallya and six others from trading in securities market: The board restrained the businessman and United Spirits official Ashok Kumar from ‘holding position as directors or key managerial persons of any listed company’.