Russian MPs on Wednesday backed a controversial Bill that seeks to reduce punishment for domestic violence, reported AFP. The legislation, dubbed as the “slapping law” by many, was passed in Parliament after a second reading and will have a third reading on Friday.

Currently, violence against a family member that does not lead to physical injury is punishable by up to two years in jail. The amendment will reduce the penalty for first-time offenders who do not cause any serious injury, and the offence will be punishable by a fine of up to 30,000 rubles (approximately Rs 35,000). They could also be awarded community service instead of a prison sentence.

As many as 385 leaders voted in favour of the Bill, only two opposed it and one abstained from voting, reported Reuters. The proposed law needs approval from the Upper House of Parliament, after which it will be sent to President Vladimir Putin.

The Bill was introduced by MP Yelena Mizulina, who has been vocal about her opinion regarding the law. On her website on Wednesday, she wrote that according to the law, parents face up to two years in jail if they slap their children, but a neighbour can get away with a fine for the same act. She had said earlier that “a man beating his wife is less offensive than when a woman humiliates a man”, reported The Independent.

On Tuesday, the Human Rights Watch had said that the new legislation would put victims’ lives at even greater risk and had appealed to the Russian Parliament to reject it. “Passage of this law would be a huge step backward for Russia, where victims of domestic violence already face enormous obstacles to getting help or justice,” said Yulia Gorbunova, a researcher at HRW.