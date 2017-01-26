Janata Dal(United) leader Sharad Yadav remains defiant on his remarks comparing the honour of daughters to voting. On Thursday, he welcomed the notice issued to him by the National Commission for Women and said, “The honour of women and voting is the same,” ANI reported.

“I had said that many in this nation are unemployed and poor. Anyone who cares for the future of India should exercise their franchise and vote. Everything is related to this vote,” he said. Explaining that a lot of money is spent on elections, Yadav said people should be “concerned about voting” the same way they care for a girl’s life and future.

The women’s commission had issued a notice to the politician on Wednesday and sought an explanation from him within 24 hours for his comments. “The NCW strongly condemns the use of such an offensive, objectionable and misogynistic statement made by persons holding responsible positions, which shows extreme disrespect to women,” the notice said.

NCW Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam said women were tired of being humiliated on public platforms. “Votes are a political tool and women are not a tool,” she said, adding that the commission will issue a summons against Yadav if needed.

Addressing a gathering in Patna on Tuesday, the JD(U) leader had said it was important to educate people about how the ballot works. “If a daughter’s honour is violated, her neighbourhood and village lose their respectability. But if a vote is sold, it affects the entire country,” he had said.