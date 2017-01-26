After introducing Snapchat-like stories on Instagram, Facebook has rolled out its own timeline-topping Facebook Stories service. The feature has already been rolled out in Ireland for trials, reported The Irish Independent.

Facebook Stories lets users create reels of photos and videos that will disappear after 24 hours. Like Snapchat lens, Facebook has the “mask” feature. Users can also overlay a filter called a “frame” and use geo-sensitive filters, which are popular on Snapchat. The photos and videos added to a Facebook story will not appear on a user’s timeline.

“The way that people share is changing in significant ways,” Facebook said in a statement, according to Mashable. “We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want.”

Facebook Stories will be rolled out in other countries soon.

The social media giant bought Instagram in 2012. Instagram Stories was introduced in August 2016, and in just five months, it has more than 150 million daily users, reported Mashable.