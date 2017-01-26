A look at the headlines right now:

India celebrates its 68th Republic Day: The country showcased its military strength, and tableaux representing states put up a show for the audience at Rajpath, New Delhi. Sharad Yadav unapologetic for sexist remarks, says he welcomes notice from women’s commission: People should be ‘concerned about voting’ the same way they care for a girl’s life and future, the JD(U) leader said. Nine low-intensity blasts set off in Northeast India: Police believe that ULFA militants were behind the seven explosions in Assam, and two others were reported in Manipur. This Republic Day, mobile and internet services remain uninterrupted in Kashmir Valley: This is only the second time in 12 years that the services were not suspended during the January 26 celebrations as part of a security plan. Army men who carried out surgical strikes along LoC get gallantry awards: The soldiers of two Special Forces battalions were conferred a Kirti Chakra, five Shaurya Chakras and 13 Sena Medals for bravery. Apple executives submit proposal to set up iPhone manufacturing unit in India: They met Nirmala Sitharaman to pitch the idea, which will now be examined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats on emails, police launch investigation: Officials said the anonymous sender had warned the chief minister of an attack by a group of men and listed their names and contact details. Russian MPs vote in favour of Bill dubbed ‘slapping law’ that reduces penalty for domestic violence: Human Rights Watch had called the controversial legislation a step backward for the country, where victims ‘already face enormous obstacles to getting justice’. Donald Trump signs order to build US-Mexico border wall, tighten immigration rules: The president’s draft executive order includes pausing the flow of Syrian refugees to the country for at least four months. American feminist icon and Emmy Award-winner Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80: The actor was known for portraying characters that represented womanhood.