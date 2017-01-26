A look at the headlines right now:

Eleven soldiers killed after avalanches hit Gurez Valley Army posts in Jammu and Kashmir: A junior commissioned officer and six other jawans were rescued after the snowslides on Wednesday. India celebrates its 68th Republic Day: The country showcased its military strength, and tableaux representing states put up a show for the audience at Rajpath, New Delhi. England cruise to seven-wicket win against India in first Twenty20 International: Joe Root and Eoin Morgan chased down India’s modest target of 148 with 11 balls to spare. Shillong Raj Bhavan staff demand Meghalaya governor’s removal over molestation charges: Civil society outfits also staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan to demand V Shanmuganathan’s removal. Police detain YSR Congress president and others demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh: Security personnel acted against YS Jaganmohan Reddy when he tried to enter Vishakapatnam to participate in a candle light vigil on the beach. Seven low-intensity blasts set off in Northeast India: Police believe that ULFA militants were behind the five explosions in Assam, and two others were reported from Manipur. Waterboarding absolutely works, will consult Cabinet on reintroducing it, says Donald Trump: The US president also said that Mexico would pay for a border wall and that his administration would ‘bring jobs back to America’. Three Rashtriya Rifles unit personnel awarded Sena medal for killing Hizbul militant Burhan Wani: Major Sandeep Kumar, Captain Manik Sharma and Naik Arvind Singh Chauhan had led the team into the house where the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was hiding. Facebook hires former Xiaomi vice-president Hugo Barra to head its virtual reality business: Mark Zuckerberg said Barra shared his belief that ‘virtual and augmented reality will be the next major computing platform’. New 100-million-year-old ‘ET-like’ insect discovered, scientists place it in its own order: Researchers believe that the Aethiocarenus burmanicus probably lived inside fissures in the barks of trees and fed on mites, worms and fungi.