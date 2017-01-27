The big news: NIA to investigate terror angle in train derailments, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Shiv Sena called off its alliance with the BJP ahead of the BMC polls, and US may impose 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the border wall.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NIA looking into terror angle in train derailments after tragedy averted on the Goa-Mumbai line: The locomotive’s driver stopped the train carrying 650 passengers after spotting an iron pillar laid across the tracks.
- Shiv Sena to contest Mumbai civic polls solo, ends 20-year alliance with BJP: Party chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of ‘attacking us in our own home’ and said he had decided ‘a new path for the Sena’.
- Donald Trump considering 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for border wall, says White House: President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting with his US counterpart after reiterating that his country will not pay for the construction.
- Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigns amid allegations of molestation: Shillong Raj Bhavan staff had earlier demanded he be removed for hurting ‘the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan’.
- Three Rashtriya Rifles unit personnel awarded Sena medal for killing Hizbul militant Burhan Wani: Major Sandeep Kumar, Captain Manik Sharma and Naik Arvind Singh Chauhan had led the team into the house where the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was hiding.
- I’m getting used to witch hunts against me, says Vijay Mallya on money-laundering allegations: The businessman claimed all charges made against him lacked any legal basis, and said Kingfisher Airlines had been a ‘great public utility’.
- 11 soldiers killed after avalanches hit Kashmir’s Gurez Valley Army posts: A junior commissioned officer and six other jawans were rescued after the snowslides on Wednesday.
- Cab-sharing services offered by Ola, Uber deemed illegal by Karnataka transport commissioner: These taxi aggregators have contract carriage permits that do not allow them to pick up and drop other passengers during a ride.
- Fidelity Investments slashes Flipkart valuation by 36% to $5.58 billion: The mutual fund firm reduced its share price from $81.55 in August last year to $52.13 in November 2016.
- RBI likely to lift withdrawal limits by February-end, say bankers: Officials believe the cash situation after demonetisation will improve vastly before the end of the current fiscal.