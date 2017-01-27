A look at the headlines right now:

NIA looking into terror angle in train derailments after tragedy averted on the Goa-Mumbai line: The locomotive’s driver stopped the train carrying 650 passengers after spotting an iron pillar laid across the tracks.

Shiv Sena to contest Mumbai civic polls solo, ends 20-year alliance with BJP: Party chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the BJP of ‘attacking us in our own home’ and said he had decided ‘a new path for the Sena’. Donald Trump considering 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for border wall, says White House: President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting with his US counterpart after reiterating that his country will not pay for the construction. Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigns amid allegations of molestation: Shillong Raj Bhavan staff had earlier demanded he be removed for hurting ‘the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan’. Three Rashtriya Rifles unit personnel awarded Sena medal for killing Hizbul militant Burhan Wani: Major Sandeep Kumar, Captain Manik Sharma and Naik Arvind Singh Chauhan had led the team into the house where the Hizbul Mujahideen commander was hiding. I’m getting used to witch hunts against me, says Vijay Mallya on money-laundering allegations: The businessman claimed all charges made against him lacked any legal basis, and said Kingfisher Airlines had been a ‘great public utility’. 11 soldiers killed after avalanches hit Kashmir’s Gurez Valley Army posts: A junior commissioned officer and six other jawans were rescued after the snowslides on Wednesday. Cab-sharing services offered by Ola, Uber deemed illegal by Karnataka transport commissioner: These taxi aggregators have contract carriage permits that do not allow them to pick up and drop other passengers during a ride. Fidelity Investments slashes Flipkart valuation by 36% to $5.58 billion: The mutual fund firm reduced its share price from $81.55 in August last year to $52.13 in November 2016. RBI likely to lift withdrawal limits by February-end, say bankers: Officials believe the cash situation after demonetisation will improve vastly before the end of the current fiscal.