British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday warned United States President Donald Trump against trusting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. During her address to Congressional Republicans, she said she looked forward to negotiating and “renewing the special relationship for this new age” for US and the United Kingdom to “lead together again”, The Washington Post reported.

May’s address precedes her first official meeting with Trump since he assumed office as US president, making her the first foreign leader to visit the White House since his swearing-in.

Referring to Trump’s leaning towards an alliance with Russia, May cautioned the president against establishing close ties with its strongman leader. “When it comes to Russia, it is wise to turn to the example [former US] president Ronald Reagan used to abide by the adage ‘trust but verify’. With President Putin, my advice is to ‘engage but beware,’” she said.

The British prime minister also spoke against returning to failed interventionist policies. “The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over. But nor can we afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene...We must always stand up for our friends and allies in democratic countries that find themselves in tough neighbourhoods, too,” May said, according to BBC.

Before her visit, she had passed off her differences with Trump’s stance in jest and said they could still work together, as “sometimes, opposites attract”. The two leaders are scheduled to discuss trade deals that will help Britain develop its role post Brexit. May also expressed her belief in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the United Nations, bodies which Trump has derided in the past. Before her address, May reiterated her stance against torture, after reporters raised Trump’s apparent support for waterboarding, BBC reported.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said May and Trump will hold a joint press conference on Saturday.