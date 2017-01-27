The Supreme Court has said on January 31 it will hear all cases challenging the Tamil Nadu law that revoked a ban on bull taming sport jallikattu, PTI reported on Friday. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi informed the bench that the Centre had filed an interim application seeking to withdraw its notification from January 6, 2016. The notification had allowed jallikattu to be organised in Tamil Nadu.

The Animal Welfare Board of India and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals had earlier appealed against the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. The bench headed by Justice Dipak Mishra said all applications related to jallikattu, including the one by AWBI, PETA and the Centre, will be heard on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a Tamil Nadu based advocate also moved the court seeking to quash the appeals made by AWBI and PETA . Advocate GS Mani argued that the State legislature had the authority to pass an amendment on the law taking people’s wishes into consideration, reported The Hindu. The apex court said Mani’s application will also be heard on January 31.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam on Friday said some “elements” had acted against the law during the peaceful jallikattu protests in the state. “Various organisations and anti-social elements had infiltrated the pro-jallikattu protests with the intention of diverting it,” PTI quoted him as saying. He also said the “evil forces” behind the violence will be identified and action will be taken against them.

On January 23, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a Bill, replacing the ordinance on jallikattu revoking the ban on the bull-taming sport by Supreme Court. The protests in Tamil Nadu, especially at Chennai’s Marina Beach, had taken a violent turn when the police and the agitators clashed. Questions have been raised regarding police action, especially after a video of officers purportedly setting fire to an auto in Tamil Nadu went viral.