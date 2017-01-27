The Congress has announced that Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh will be their chief ministerial candidate for the state in upcoming elections. Party vice president Rahul Gandhi made the announcement at a rally in Majithia on Friday. Punjab will have polls for all 117 Assembly seats on February 4.

Gandhi on Friday attacked the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal government for the state’s drug problem. “After Badals came to power in Punjab, they took everything — Punjab’s water, energy and resources and divided amongst themselves and left nothing for people of Punjab… Guru Nanak said ‘everything is yours, nothing is mine’ and the Akali Dal says ‘everything is mine,’” Gandhi said. He said if the Congress is elected in the state, they would pass a legislation that would make people “shiver at the first thought of drugs”, The Indian Express reported.

Gandhi also criticised Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the Punjab polls. “AAP says different things in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. They keep contradicting themselves. Make it clear what you want to do.” He also took a dig at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly wanting to be chief minister of both Delhi and Punjab. Earlier, there had been rumours that Kejriwal would be AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab. Gandhi said that AAP had made several promises in Delhi, but that their track record reflected little work done.

About Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party is in alliance with SAD in Punjab, Gandhi said, “Modiji claims to fight against corruption, then how can he support Akali Dal?”

Votes for Punjab, and the other four states having Assembly elections, will be counted on March 11.