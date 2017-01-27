Activists of a fringe Rajput group caused trouble at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati set in Jaipur on Friday, forcing the director to stall the shoot, reported PTI. The men, who belong to the an outfit called Karni Sena, allegedly tried to vandalise the set of the historical drama at Jaipur Fort. They also allegedly slapped and assaulted Bhansali, according to The Indian Express.

The protestors alleged that “wrong facts” were being depicted in the film, the police told PTI. “Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated,” said a member of the group, Vikram Singh. They alleged that the film projects Rani Padmavati in bad light. The period drama has Deepika Padukone playing Padmavati, with Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Although the protestors alleged panic was created after a security guard at the set had opened fire, the police denied it. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anshuman Bhomia said that no FIR has been filed in the case.

After the shooting was stalled, Bhansali and his team reportedly spoke with the protestors and assured them that their demands would be considered. “The filmmakers have assured [me] that they will not shoot here and will pack up,” said Bhomia.

The Karni Sena had earlier protested against Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar. They had alleged that Jodhaa was married to Akbar’s son and not the emperor.

