The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday registered a case against two people for allegedly trying to con the public by using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. Atul Kumar and Jagmohan Singh, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly created a website and a fraudulent institute, called Narendra Modi Computer Saksharta Mission, which claimed to run courses in computer science and information technology.

The complaint was initially referred by the Prime Minister’s Office, reported PTI. “The fraudulent act on part of Atul Kumar, Jagmohan Singh and other unknown persons with ulterior motive to extract money from innocent public at large for their personal gains by misusing the name of the Prime Minister of India, prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) IPC and under 66D of the Information Technology Act,” read the complaint.

“The allegations pertain to the misuse of the name of Narendra Modi in order to cheat and defraud general public at large,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur told PTI.

The website, www.nmcsm.in, falsely claimed that it was an autonomous organisation with National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology accreditation. It mentioned that the registered office was in Delhi. The website also claimed it was registered under the Public Society and Trust Act and that it was ISO certified.