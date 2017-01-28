The big news: India can never be ‘Congress-mukt’, says Kapil Sibal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Prepaid mobile internet services are back in Kashmir, and the Chennai police chief said they showed great restraint during jallikattu protests.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘There can never be a Congress-mukt Bharat’, says Kapil Sibal after Modi’s ‘sinking boat’ remark: Congress is based on the Constitutional ideals of an ‘inclusive and secular’ India, whereas the BJP works on a ‘divisive agenda’, the senior leader said.
- Prepaid mobile internet services restored in Kashmir after six months: While services for postpaid numbers resumed in November 2016, they remained suspended for prepaid connections in the state plagued by unrest.
- Chennai police chief says they showed great restraint during jallikattu protests: The DMK wants a CBI inquiry into the excessive force officers have been accused of using on agitators gathered at Marina Beach.
- Section 144 imposed in Rohtak, Gurugram amid call for fresh Jat agitations: Representatives of the community said the protest planned on January 29 was only to remind the government of its promises to provide the demanded reservation.
- President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation after he allegedly molested a woman: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of Meghalaya.
- Man attacks hijab-wearing employee at JFK Airport saying ‘Trump is here now’: Robin Rhodes has been charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing harassment as hate crimes.
- Shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati stalled after local group vandalises set in Jaipur: Members of the Karni Sena alleged that ‘wrong facts’ were being depicted in the historical drama and slapped the director.
- New crab species named after Professor Severus Snape: ‘Harryplax severus’ managed to elude researchers for 20 years, just like the fictional teacher who had kept a huge secret for decades.
- Supreme Court rejects plea on restricting transport of beef: The plea had asked the court to ban transport of the meat to states where beef consumption is illegal.
- Salman Khan claims innocence in blackbuck poaching case, says the animal died of natural causes: Actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre also appeared before a Jodhpur court to record their statements in the matter.