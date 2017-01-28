A look at the headlines right now:

Meghalaya governor accused of molestation reportedly resigned on health grounds: An official said the Centre had advised V Shanmuganathan to quit as ‘the system had to take cognisance’ of the serious allegations against him. Medical panel submits ‘inconclusive report’ on Sunanda Pushkar’s death: Investigators said they are now counting on her Blackberry Messenger chat transcripts to provide some clues. Donald Trump freezes entry of refugees from Muslim-majority countries into US: The president said ‘persecuted Christians from Syria’ would be given priority in applying for refugee status as they have been ‘horribly treated’. Centre approved design of new notes five months before demonetisation move, reveals RTI query: In response to an application filed by NDTV, the RBI said the central bank had okayed the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 bills on May 19. National policy needed to compensate farmers for crop failure and debt, says Supreme Court: Observing that farmer suicides held ‘larger public interest’, the bench sought data on schemes implemented by the central and state governments so far. Ganesh idol over 1,000 years old falls from Chhattisgarh hilltop, police suspect Maoist role: The Bastar Police believe the radicals may have pushed the sculpture from its 13,000-feet-high spot to stall development work in their stronghold. Chennai police chief says they showed great restraint during jallikattu protests: The DMK wants an inquiry into the excessive force officers have been accused of using on agitators gathered at Marina Beach. Can Bhansali make a movie on Hitler in Germany? asks Karni Sena chief after attack on Padmavati set: Several Bollywood figures extended support for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he was assaulted during the shooting of the period drama in Jaipur. Section 144 imposed in Rohtak, Gurugram amid call for fresh agitations over Jat quota: Representatives of the community said the protest planned on January 29 was only to remind the government of its promises to provide the demanded reservation. Prepaid mobile internet services restored in Kashmir after six months: While services for postpaid numbers resumed in November 2016, they remained suspended for prepaid connections in the state plagued by unrest.