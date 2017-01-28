The big news: Meghalaya governor reportedly quit for health reasons, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: A medical panel submitted an inconclusive report on Sunanda Pushkar's death, and Donald Trump froze entry of refugee Muslims.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Meghalaya governor accused of molestation reportedly resigned on health grounds: An official said the Centre had advised V Shanmuganathan to quit as ‘the system had to take cognisance’ of the serious allegations against him.
- Medical panel submits ‘inconclusive report’ on Sunanda Pushkar’s death: Investigators said they are now counting on her Blackberry Messenger chat transcripts to provide some clues.
- Donald Trump freezes entry of refugees from Muslim-majority countries into US: The president said ‘persecuted Christians from Syria’ would be given priority in applying for refugee status as they have been ‘horribly treated’.
- Centre approved design of new notes five months before demonetisation move, reveals RTI query: In response to an application filed by NDTV, the RBI said the central bank had okayed the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 bills on May 19.
- National policy needed to compensate farmers for crop failure and debt, says Supreme Court: Observing that farmer suicides held ‘larger public interest’, the bench sought data on schemes implemented by the central and state governments so far.
- Ganesh idol over 1,000 years old falls from Chhattisgarh hilltop, police suspect Maoist role: The Bastar Police believe the radicals may have pushed the sculpture from its 13,000-feet-high spot to stall development work in their stronghold.
- Chennai police chief says they showed great restraint during jallikattu protests: The DMK wants an inquiry into the excessive force officers have been accused of using on agitators gathered at Marina Beach.
- Can Bhansali make a movie on Hitler in Germany? asks Karni Sena chief after attack on Padmavati set: Several Bollywood figures extended support for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he was assaulted during the shooting of the period drama in Jaipur.
- Section 144 imposed in Rohtak, Gurugram amid call for fresh agitations over Jat quota: Representatives of the community said the protest planned on January 29 was only to remind the government of its promises to provide the demanded reservation.
- Prepaid mobile internet services restored in Kashmir after six months: While services for postpaid numbers resumed in November 2016, they remained suspended for prepaid connections in the state plagued by unrest.