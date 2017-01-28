Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Saturday released the party’s poll manifesto in Lucknow ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Addressing a rally, Shah highlighted several schemes in the manifesto, including that efforts to build the Ram Temple would be made. “The BJP government will make efforts to get the Ram temple built under constitutional provisions,” he said.

Shah also said that agricultural loans will be waived, slaughter houses in the state will be closed, and that the BJP will form teams to examine any exoduses caused by “communal tension” in the state. “We will provide laptops to students without any discrimination,” he said. He also promised free education up to Class 12.

“UP has been plundered by SP [Samajwadi Party] and BSP [Bahujan Samaj Party] for 15 years. We have come with a pledge to transform state,” he said, adding that the BJP will win the state with a two-thirds majority. He also promised a task force to end illegal mining, 24-hour electricity across the state, and free WiFi at universities. Shah said the BJP will also take up the matter of triple talaq.

Regarding the prime minister’s recent decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Shah said the party had faith that Uttar Pradesh would show the results of the BJP’s recent “war” on black money.

The BJP had won 71 of the state’s 80 Parliamentary seats in 2014, and 41 of its 403 Assembly seats in the 2012 election. Assembly elections in the state will be held in seven phases, starting on February 11. Votes will be counted on March 11.