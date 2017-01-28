The big news: BJP rakes up Ram mandir in manifesto for UP elections, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi asked voters for a ‘comfortable majority’ in Goa, and five soldiers trapped under snow were rescued in Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto in UP, says efforts to build Ram Mandir will be made: The party’s national president also said agricultural loans would be waived, and that teams will be formed to probe exodus caused by ‘communal tension’.
- Demonetisation did not hamper Goa tourism, Narendra Modi says at rally in Panaji: The prime minister promised the BJP will make it the most ‘comfortable’ state if they won with a comfortable majority.
- Five soldiers rescued after snow track caves in in Jammu and Kashmir: Around 14 jawans have died in avalanches in the region over the past week.
- Medical panel submits ‘inconclusive report’ on Sunanda Pushkar’s death: Investigators said they are now counting on her Blackberry Messenger chat transcripts to provide some clues.
- Film and Television Producer’s Guild condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his film Padmavati: A fringe group called Rajput Karni Sena had attacked the movie’s set and assaulted the director for allegedly depicting ‘wrong’ information.
- Serena Williams beats Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 to win Australian Open for 7th time: The 35-year-old beat Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams in the Open era.
- Pakistan wants to host Saarc summit, blames India for ‘impeding the process’: Islamabad’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said bilateral disputes should not hamper the association’s functioning.
- Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is heartbroken by Trump’s order banning refugees: The US president’s order banned the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, and restricted refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries for four months.
- Nobel laureate Amartya Sen calls demonetisation an ‘unguided missile’: At Tata Memorial Centre, he also said India had made very little progress in healthcare.
- Meghalaya governor accused of molestation reportedly resigned on health grounds: An official said the Centre had advised V Shanmuganathan to quit as ‘the system had to take cognisance’ of the serious allegations against him.