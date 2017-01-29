The Election Commission has voiced concern over some ministries and central departments not seeking its inputs on decisions made ahead of upcoming polls in five states. The poll monitor asked the Centre to abide by the Model Code of Conduct since some ministries had made decisions that have the “effect of disturbing level playing fields of poll bound states”, PTI reported on Saturday.

In a letter on January 27, the EC pointed out that the Niti Aayog, and ministries of finance and defence in particular had made such decisions. The code had come into effect on January 4, when the Election Commission had announced voting dates for five states. The Defence Ministry had held a Combined Commanders Conference in Uttarakhand with the prime minister. The EC had learnt of this conference when permission was sought for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend it, according to The Indian Express. Meanwhile, the Niti Aayog had conducted gram sabhas in the five states headed for polls, which the EC has rebuked it for.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (pictured above) had earlier said the central government did not consult his commission before deciding to move up the Budget presentation by a month. The EC later allowed the Budget to go ahead and be announced on February 1, given that it did not include any schemes specific to the five states headed for polls.